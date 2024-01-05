Letter To The Editor:

For Alton to solve its problems, we must involve the entire community, establish incentives for Broadway development, hire more police officers and make them more visible to counter crime.

Alton needs a major push to rebuild neighborhoods and develop programs for our youth and seniors.

We need commitments to bring jobs to Alton. Election day is fast approaching and as citizens our decision matters!

It's time we vote into office a person who is willing to work hard at change for the city that will benefit the entire community.

I write this community to make those comfortable with doing nothing feel uncomfortable. There must be a plan and the clock is running now.

