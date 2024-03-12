ALTON - Let’s Go Down to the River to Pray Alton Amphitheater to host its first National Day of Prayer event. Down by the Riverside - A National Day of Prayer Event is set to take place at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater (1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL 62002). The event will be on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This all-day event will feature local speakers, live worship music and prayer over the community. Planned by Alton native, Stephen Fox, this event has rallied multiple local churches and organizations in the Alton and surrounding areas to join forces to pray over the Riverbend community, schools, businesses, and government at this inaugural event.

The National Day of Prayer, established by the United States Congress, is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. It encourages individuals to engage in prayer and meditation, inviting people nationwide to participate in various planned events. While this will be Fox’s first experience planning this riverfront event, he has been greatly encouraged by how the community has rallied around the idea.

“It’s amazing to see the incredible response we have had since we began planning this event," Fox said. "We are so thankful to all of the volunteers who have come together to put their work and talents into this. God is doing something amazing in this town and it’s wonderful to see the community working together towards a common goal.”

This event will feature multiple local Christian bands who are set to lead worship throughout the day. Some of those groups include: Tip of the Spear, Hot Mess, The Trislers, The Bridge Worship, Choices, Nick Bifano & Friends and United to Revive. There will be a designated prayer tent where anyone in need of prayer can come and be ministered to. Children will be invited to use sidewalk chalk to decorate the sidewalks of the amphitheater during the event with their own prayers, pictures and Bible verses. Those who attend the event are invited to stop by whenever they can to pray and worship or are welcome to participate for the entire day.

Ongoing prayer walks are being organized with volunteers walking the event space and areas all over the Riverbend while praying for this community and the event itself. This event is still in the planning stages and is actively seeking volunteers to help in multiple areas such as clean up during and after the event, volunteer services, volunteer meal preparation and prayer tent Intercessors. Fox welcomes anyone who is interested in volunteering their time and talents to fulfill God’s will for this event.

To sign up as a volunteer and for more information, please visit https://www.altonndp.com/ and follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/altonndp/

