ALTON - A segment of Alton was hit with a power outage around 10 a.m. Sunday, Ameren-Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said. A total of 1,600 customers were temporarily impacted.

"We had crews inspecting a nearby substation and the power lines," Bretsch said. "At 11:45 a.m. Sunday, a line crew discovered a piece of equipment on the power line that had malfunctioned. The section was safely isolated and we started re-routing customers to other power circuits in the area. All customers were re-routed and restored by 1:15 p.m. Sunday."

Stoplights in the area of the outage were off until power was restored.

Ameren-Illinois crews stayed in the area to make repairs to the equipment on the power line.

