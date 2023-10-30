ALTON - The 106th edition of the Alton Halloween Parade is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. East End Improvement Association is the parade sponsor.

Alton Halloween Parade spokesperson Steve Schwartz said he once again has high expectations of another memorable parade.

Former long-time Alton Alderman Charles Brake will be the grand marshal of the parade. The Alton Halloween Parade will be staged in the Alton Police Department parking lot.

Schwartz said Brake was a natural choice to be the parade marshal with his 26 years of service to the City of Alton.

If you are unable to get out to view the Alton Halloween Parade in person, watch the live stream on Riverbender.com.

Schwartz said last week he speculated about 60-70 entries in the parade from everything from floats to bands, etc.

The competition for the float winners is always stringent.

Alton’s 106th annual celebration will run from 7–10 p.m. The Alton Halloween Parade begins downtown at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway and will continue on Broadway to Piasa Street, where it will end at 9th Street.

This year, Schwartz said they have added a “Best of Show” honor for the parade to go with the other winners.

He said the Rolling Nobles are always a hit and will once again be a crowd favorite.

Overall, Schwartz said the parade is shaping up to be as good as ever this year.

“The parade has been going on since 1916,” he said. “It is a big part of Alton’s history. Even in the COVID years, we had a trunk or treat down by the river.”

The Alton Marching 100 band also is always a hit at the parade, the spokesperson said.

