ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade is ready to make a big comeback Saturday night after having a Trunk or Treat style event last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The East End Improvement Association has sponsored the Alton Halloween Parade since 1916. It also sponsors the annual Alton Memorial Day Parade, along with Candidates Forums in Alton and Godfrey. Dave Miller, the long-time St. Louis Regional Airport manager and community activist, will be the parade marshal. He is retiring from his position at the airport.

Once again, the staging area will be on Broadway between Washington and Main streets. All participants must enter the staging area at the intersection of Main and Broadway. Broadway will be closed to thru traffic at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, to allow participants to assemble. The route remains the same, turning up Piasa and dispersing at Sixth Street in Alton. The parade starts at 7 p.m.

The 2021 Alton Halloween Parade is set this year on Saturday, October 30, 2021, continuing the tradition of not holding it on the 31st if Halloween falls on a Sunday. In 2022, the Alton Halloween Parade will revert back to the 31st.

The parade consists of participants and floats in five categories: Junior Youth, Senior Youth, Family, Organizations and Commercial Division.

East End Improvement Association has been a community service organization in the Alton area since the 1850s.

East End Improvement Association Halloween Parade spokesperson Steve Schwartz said there are some solid entries for Saturday night's event.

"We have several excellent float entries," he said. "Dr. Vest will be there again with his float and the Schnucks Shopping Cart is always good and there will be a lot of other strong float entries. The Rolling Nobles motorcycles will be there, the Alton Marching 100 and Middle School bands will march. We expect 15,000-20,000 people to be there. This is something people always look forward to it and get excited. We had a trunk or treat last year and haven't had the Halloween Parade for a year, so I think everybody will be extra excited."

