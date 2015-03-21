Around 400 dedicated runners turned out for the annual Alton Half Marathon and 5K event on a beautiful morning to run across the Clark Bridge and the scenic course.

Dave Janet, 23, of Alton, blazed the trail to take first place in the race with a record time of 1 hour and 13, minutes 56 seconds. The female first place finisher was Lisa Cary, 31, of Eureka, Mo., with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes, 48 seconds.

Mike Nenninger, 41, of St. Charles, Mo., won the 5K race in a time of 23:34. Ashley Holt, Noblesville, Ind., was the top female 5K finisher with a time of 24:58.

Barbara Horstman, a race co-director, said those who come to the Alton Half Marathon and 5K race, love it.

"We rarely get anything negative said about it," she said. "We have a great volunteer team. I couldn't do it without that team. It is a great time and a very nice course. I think crossing the Clark Bridge and the scenic view add a lot to the race."

William Ames, 72, of Godfrey, came in at 25:13 in the 5K for eighth overall place in that division.

Tom Gelesthorpe was second in the half marathon race on Saturday with a time of 1:21.08; followed by Jon Yoch (1:21.30); Andrew Munie, (1:23.42); and Micahel Lewis (1:24.12).

In the 5K, Mike Nenninger was the overall winner (23:34); followed by Jared Loyd (23:30); Tyler Hazelwood (23:52); Racheal Bond (24:05); and Aaron Leese (24:22).

Other noticeable area finishers in the half marathon were Monica Stump of Edwardsville (15th place, 1:37.52); Jeremie Studnicki of Alton (17th place, 1:39.30); Rebecca Bradley of Edwardsville (19th, 1:40.16); Kyle Pinkard of Godfrey (1:41.24); and Kelly Funke of Godfrey (28th, 1:43.06).

The race benefits the Alton Education Association.

Runners came to the race from all over Illinois and St. Louis, but also Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and even Maryland, Horstman said.





Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: