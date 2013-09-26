According to Rev. Brad Donoho, pastor of Upper Alton Baptist Church, “Habitat for Humanity doesn’t build houses for people. We build houses with people. Selected families agree to partner with Habitat and contribute ‘sweat equity hours’ toward their own home. A Habitat home is a hand up……not a handout.”

The Alton Habitat chapter is in the process of renovating an existing home and preparing to select a new family to reside there. The mission of the group – says President Val Harris – “is dedicated to making adequate, affordable housing a matter of conscience and action in the greater Alton area.” The members work diligently to assist in providing housing, with the support of a variety of local entities, including the City of Alton, YouthBuild (in conjunction with Lewis and Clark Community College), the Women’s Missionary Union of Illinois (Southern Baptist Convention) and numerous volunteers.

The local chapter will be hosting a series of four orientation sessions for families who wish to apply for consideration for new housing. Interested parties are welcome to attend any of the following meetings: October 2, at 6 p.m., at the LCCC Community Learning Center (5th and Central in Alton); October 3, at 6:30 p.m., at the Alton Police Department; October 12, at 11 a.m., at the Community Room at Alton Square Mall (formerly Julia’s Banquet Center); and October 13 at the Upper Alton Baptist Church. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and secure an application packet.

In order to support the completion of this new construction project, Alton Habitat will be selling raffle tickets on Saturday, September 28, at the Fall Festival at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The group is raffling an adorable, 8’ x 8’ children’s playhouse, complete with operable windows and a door, and electricity. The playhouse was created by the YouthBuild program students from Lewis and Clark College. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3/$25. The drawing for the winner will be held on Sunday, December 8, at the Alton Band and Orchestra Boosters’ Olde Craft Faire.

Habitat for Humanity will also be represented at the National Night Out event on September 30, at Riverfront Park. To learn more about volunteer options, and to play a giant Jenga game – made from recycled 2 x 4s – visit the NNO activities, any time, from 5 until 9 p.m.

Additional information about work days, and other events, may be found online at www.altonhabitat.org, as well as on Facebook at Alton Habitat for Humanity.

