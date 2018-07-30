ALTON - The Alton Golf Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees. This year's class will be inducted at The Woodlands Golf Club on Friday, August 3rd.

Doors will open at 6:00PM, with the induction ceremony to be held at 6:30PM. This year will see two outstanding members of the Alton golf community receive the highest honor when they are inducted into the Alton Golf Hall of Fame.

The 2018 inductees are Robert "Whitey" Hamilton, former Rock Spring Country Club caddy and longtime member of the Moose Golf League; and Steve Velsor, current superintendent of Lockhaven Country Club and member of the GCSAA.

The induction ceremony, which is held on the eve of the 65th Gold Medal Championship, is open to the public.

Congratulations to the Class of 2018.

