ALTON – Downtown Alton will be going to the dogs on the afternoon of Saturday, May 19.

The inaugural “Pup Crawl” in Downtown Alton is a joint mission between Alton Main Street and the SNIP Alliance, which works to provide low-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners in the Riverbend. As the name of the event implies with its catchy pun, the event will feature a pub crawl – as many Alton events do – but in a pet-friendly fashion. People are invited to bring their dogs and enjoy the afternoon at several dog-friendly bars and restaurants in the area.

It all starts at 1 p.m. at the check-in location of Chez Marilyn's where $10 will get pups and their people a bandanna and passport. Those passports can be stamped at participating establishments and completed ones are turned into a raffle for prizes such as Cardinals tickets and booze baskets.

Stephanie Schrage, who volunteers with both Alton Main Street and SNIP, said a needs assessment survey disseminated by Alton Main Street said people would like to get information on more pet-friendly locations in Downtown Alton. These are the establishments who have opened themselves to this first-of-its kind event in Alton (they are also where tickets can be purchased in advance):

State Street Market

Bottle and Barrel

Solera

Article continues after sponsor message Bubby's and Sissy's

Ragin' Cajun Piana Bar

Brown Bag Bistro

Germania Brew Haus

Tony's Restaurant and Third Street Cafe

Chez Marilyn

Outside of the pup crawl, many pet-related vendors will be on hand as well as animal welfare charities. Many activities will be provided for the doggos and drink specials will be available for the adults. Stepping Stone Bully will also provide nail trims (for the dogs) for a $5 donation.

Money raised from ticket sales will go to Alton Main Street in efforts to bring cultural and historical preservation to Alton through community outings and events such as these.

More like this: