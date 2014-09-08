ALTON ILLINOIS - Sophia Macias and Matthew Hopkins of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for September by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on September 8th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18 th year of the program and 307 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Sophia Macias is the daughter of Barry and Maria Macias of Godfrey. She has consistently earned a place on the school’s high honor roll which qualified her for membership in the National Honor Society and selection as a Junior Marshall at last spring’s graduation ceremonies. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and is also a member of the Social Studies Club, Mu Alpha Theta and the Redbird Nest.

Macias has been a member of the Redbird girl’s volleyball, tennis, and soccer teams and was selected as the Scholar Athlete for the Soccer team last spring. She has consistently volunteered her time to community service projects. She hopes to attend the University of Illinois and pursue an occupation in a health/medical field. Her participation in athletics has fostered an interest in working with athletic related injuries and rehabilitation.

Matthew Hopkins is the son of David and Traci Hopkins of Godfrey. Hopkins has also consistently earned a place on the Schools Honor Roll and as a result qualified for membership in the National Honor Society and selection as a Junior Marshall at graduation ceremonies. An active member of the Student Council, Hopkins was selected to the Young Adults Committee of the Riverbend Growth Association.

Hopkins is active in a number of school organizations that include the Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Spanish clubs and Mu Alpha Theta [a national mathematics honor society]. He has been extremely active in the school’s athletic program lettering in golf, swimming, and baseball. He qualified for state competition in swimming, but his interest and skills in baseball have earned him recognition and selection to a number of All Star teams on the state and local levels that include selection to Southwestern Conference All -Conference teams for performance on the field as well as in the classroom. He hopes that his skills in baseball will earn him an opportunity to play baseball in college.

Matthew has been very active in community service projects sponsored through the school and other community organizations. He has been a peer tutor and has been available to help others when called upon. He hopes to earn an appointment to one of the service academies with his first choice being the US Air Force Academy where he hopes to major in aeronautical engineering and earn a place on the Academy’s baseball team.

