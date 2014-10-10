Madison Bemis Taylor Rook

Madison Bemis of Alton High School and Taylor Rook of Marquette Catholic High were honored as Students of the Month for October by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on October 13th at the Banquet Center of Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 309 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Madison Bemis is the daughter of F. Ryan and Kristin Bemis of Alton. She ranks ninth in a class of 552 at this time and her academic achievement earned her selection as a Junior Marshall at last year’s graduation. She is presently serving as President of the National Honor Society and has received numerous awards in academic competitions particularly in the area of mathematics and science.

Music has been an integral part of her life since she began attending school. She has played the violin for thirteen years and has been a member of the Alton High symphonic orchestra and earned first place ratings in a number of IHSA state wide solo and ensemble competitions. For the past two years she has been a member of the All-State Festival Honors orchestra and serves as Concert Master to the symphony and chamber orchestras. In her spare time she provides private instruction to young people in violin and piano.

Bemis has been a member of the Student Council for four years and has been very active in a number of student organizations as well as being a key member of the Redbird girl’s softball team. As a result of her skills she was selected to the Bluff City Select softball team.

She has been actively involved in volunteer work with the Nature Institute, her church, and through projects sponsored by the Student Council. After graduating Bemis plans to attend Illinois State University and major in Actuarial Science and Music.

Taylor Rook is the daughter of Edward and Kristin Rook of Florissant, Missouri. She is a senior at Marquette and ranks in the top percentile of her class with a 4,0 grade point average. She is a High Honor Roll student who is also an active member of the National Honor Society and the Breast Cancer Awareness Club.

Rook was a member of the soccer and dance teams during her freshman year. She has been a member of the volleyball team for four years and carries the responsibility as Varsity Team Captain. She was recognized as the “Most Improved” volleyball player in her sophomore year. Her dedication, hard work, and leadership skills also shine through her role as Student Council President.

Taylor has committed many community service hours through activities with St. Rose Church, Marquette, St. Ambrose School, and the Community of Florissant. Upon graduating Taylor plans to pursue a major in Business but is undecided on the college she will attend.

John Hopkins, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

