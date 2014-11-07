Jordann Wilson of Alton High School and Elizabeth Dixon of Marquette Catholic High were honored as Students of the Month for November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on November 10th at the Banquet Center of Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors a Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for th is honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 311 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Jordann Wilson is the daughter of Courtney Wilson Sr. and Nana Faye Becoat of Alton. She has consistently earned a place on the school’s high honor roll which earned her selection to the National Honor Society. She serves on the Principal’s Advisory Committee and the Student Council. She is also a participant in the Minority Excellence program as well as a member of the Spanish Club. She credits her membership in these groups for her desire to work and collaborate with people including working with community organizations and her church in sponsoring programs deigned to help people .

She has been a member of the Redbird girl’s basketball program and has been an all-conference selection since her freshman year . She was selected as MVP for the past two years and Scholar Athlete last year. She also earned honorable mention for the all-state girl’s basketball teams the past twoyears.

Wilson is planning to major in Biology and Pre-Med in hopes of becoming a Podiatrist some day but has not selected a college at this point.

Elizabeth Dixon is the daughter of Craig and Katie Dixon of Alton. She has been on the school’s High Honor Roll since entering Marquette , is a member of the National Honor Society, and is currently serving as Vice President. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and was selected as Senior Class President. She has been a member of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, StudentsAgainst Destructive Decisions, WYSE, and the Campus Ministry, serving on the Executive Board of that organization.

Dixon has been a varsity cheerleader for four years and cheer captain for two years . She was recently honored when selected as Homecoming queen. Elizabeth has participated in various community and volunteer activities and her favorite is her volunteer work with the Nature Institute where she serves as a Junior Counselor.

She plans to enroll at Miami University of Ohio and major in Business or Pre-Pharmacy.

John Hopkins, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

