ALTON - The Alton High girls tennis team will have a busy opening weekend Friday and Saturday.

The Redbirds open the 2017 season on Friday with a match against Bradley-Bourbonnais at Alton High School. Then on Saturday, the Redbirds host the inaugural Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational at Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton High School. The tournament includes local teams Alton, Roxana, Greenville, and Collinsville plus Rochester, Quincy Notre Dame, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Duchesne (MO). The format has five flights and features a lineup of the top ten players from each team.

“There are a lot of quality programs in the tournament and four or five teams that could win it," Alton head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said. "But with teams needing ten players, it will come down to whoever has the most depth. We are really deep this year and the girls have been working hard all summer, so we excited about the weekend.”

The tournament is named for the late Andy Simpson, a well-known local tennis supporter who died last year. Coach Macias said: “Andy did so much for Alton tennis and was also a big supporter of Alton High School. Tournament central will be at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark, which is appropriate, and we will be giving out sportsmanship awards for Andy also.

"We get to honor Andy with this tournament and Robert Logan with our September tournament. It’s our way of remembering two people who were passionate about the game and were adored by everyone in the area.”

