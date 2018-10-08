ALTON - Alton’s tennis girls placed sixth in the final Southwestern Conference Tourney standings on Saturday at Belleville East.

For the Redbirds in the singles, Hannah Macias at number one, Maddie Saenz at number two, Cali Giertz at number three and MacKenzie Giertz at number four all finished fifth, while Val Walters at number five and Molly Gross at number six both finished in sixth place. In the doubles, Macias and Saenz finished fifth in the number one doubles, while the Giertz sisters at number two and Walters and Gross at number three both finished in sixth.

Both the Tigers and Lancers finished with 58 points, but East took the crown by virtue of its 7-2 win in the team’s dual meet on Sept. 13. The Tigers’ loss ended a 67-match conference dual meet winning streak that began in 2008.

O’Fallon was third with 43 points, Belleville West ended up fourth with 37, followed by Collinsville with 24, Alton with 23 and East St. Louis with nine.

“The tournament was really up and down for our team,” Alton head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said. “There were a lot of really good efforts, but we were too inconsistent at in a lot of flights. Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz played well both days. They finished fifth in singles and doubles and were competitive in all of their matches. Seniors Cali and Mackenzie Giertz both finished fifth in singles as well and played well this weekend.”

All the conference teams, with the exception of East St. Louis, along with Granite City, Quincy, and Springfield High Schools, will play in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional tournament next weekend at East. Meanwhile, the Flyers will be in the Class 1A Sectional at Triad, along with Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Metro-East Lutheran, Jersey, Roxana, the host Knights, and East Alton-Wood River. The top four finishers in both singles and doubles advance to the State tournament Oct. 18-20 at Buffalo Grove High School in suburban Chicago.

Alton High-Marquette Catholic meet for senior night

Alton High and Marquette Catholic will be hosting senior night and battling for the city tennis championship on Tuesday, October 9, at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College. Senior recognition will start at 4 p.m. with the match immediately following. It will be the last regular season match for Alton seniors Hannah Macias, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Molly Gross, Lexi Mayfield, Katie Manns, and Josie Sands.

Marquette will be saying goodbye to seniors Maria Wendle, Grace Dennis, Emily Fazio, Katie Ventimiglia, and McKaylah Bell.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

