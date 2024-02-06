VonPlinsky Finishes Ninth, Basnett, Cordani Advance, Redbirds Come In Second, Panthers Third, Both Teams Advance To Joliet West Sectional

DECATUR - Alton's Rebekah VonPlinsky finished in ninth place in the individual standings, while both Jaden Basnett of Piasa Southwestern and Adie Cordani of Carlinville went through to the sectional as individuals as the Redbirds finished second and Jersey came in third, both teams advancing out of the IHSA girls bowling Decatur Eisenhower regional on Saturday morning and afternoon at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur.

Taylorville won the team championship with a 12-game score of 5,367, with the Redbirds in second place at 4,713, the Panthers were third with a 4,654, and Chatham Glenwood won the fourth and final team qualifying berth with a score of 4,421. Fifth place went to host Eisenhower at 4,245, Pana was sixth at 4,022, the Piasa Birds came in seventh at 3,857, eight place went to Biggsville West Central at 2,996, Jacksonville Routt Catholic was ninth at 2,375, and Louisville North Clay was 10th with a 1.553.

Macy Jones of Vandalia was the individual champion, with a six-game series of 1,246, with Abby Perry of Taylorville second at 1,169, teammate Emma Eyer was third, with a 1,123, fourth place went to Lolita Thompson of Eisenhower, who shot a 1,079, and Macie Johnson of the Tornadoes rounded out the top five with a 1,069.

Basnell went through to the sectional as an individual with a 916 set, while Cordani qualified with a 908 series, as the only bowler for the Cavaliers.

VonPlinsky finished in ninth for the Redbirds with a six-game score of 1,041. with Jillian Dwiggins tossing a 943, Clara Velloff had a 922 set, Berlynn Clayton tossed a five-game, 772 series, Kamryn Buchanan had a four-game, 629 set, and Ava Taulbee had a four-game series of 408.

Jersey was led by Khloe Hall, who had a six-game series of 985, while Julie Vest tossed a 963 set, Corree Yates was right behind with a 956, Abbi Benz threw a 919 series, and Meryre Maynard had an 831,

In addition to Basnett's sectional qualifying score, Maizie Ball threw a six-game series of 812, Ashlynn Huber had a 758 series, Katlynn Kemna had a 711, and Noel Ottwell threw a 660 .

Collinsville Places Three In Top Ten, Win Team Championship In IHSA Belleville East Girls Bowling Regional, Granite Finishes 12th

BELLEVILLE - Collinsville placed three of their bowlers in the top ten individually in going on to winning the team championship of the IHSA girls bowling Belleville East regional, held Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

The Kahoks won the title with a 12-game score of 5,933, with O'Fallon coming in second with a 5,524, Mascoutah finished in third place with a 5.462, and the host Lancers took the fourth and final team qualifying spot for next week's sectional with a 5,455. Columbia just missed out on advancing to the sectional, placing fifth with a 5,450 score, sixth place went to Freeburg at 5,279, in seventh place was Waterloo, with a 5,101, Belleville West was eighth, having a score of 4,700, Belleville Althoff Catholic finished ninth with a 4.584, and Cahokia rounded out the top ten with a 4,232 score. Dupo came in 11th, with a 4.041, and Granite City was 12th at 3.819.

Lyllian Smith of Althoff won the individual championship with a six-game score of 1,238, edging out the Kahoks' Laila Jaoko, who was second at 1,235, and Kellen Stephens, also of Collinsville, who was third at 1,233. Mascoutah's Emily Blanchard was fourth with a 1,244, and Amber Montante of O'Fallon rounded out the top five with a 1,198. To go along with Jaoko's and Stephens' scores, Caici Buckman had a six-game score of 1,188, Taylor Mordis threw a 1,140, and Livia Montgomery had a 1,137 score.

Breanna Williams led the Warriors with an 873 six-game series, while Emily Sahrage had a 768 set, Isabella Scaturro had a five-game series of 570, Lilly Lungwitz tossed a four-game set of 476, Alexa Clark had a three-game series of 398, Zoe McCrory had a three-game set of 385, and Gracie Westbrook threw a three-game series of 349.

The team and individual qualifiers advance to the Carterville sectional, which takes place next Saturday at the Southern Illinois Bowl Family Fun Center, with the state tournament taking place Feb. 16-17 at the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

