MOUNT VERNON – The Alton girls bowling team and area bowlers who played as individuals did not advance to next weekend's 42nd IHSA Girls Bowling Championship in Rockford from Saturday's Mount Vernon Sectional at NuBowl Lanes

The Redbirds, who reached the sectional after a fourth-place finish in their own regional last week, finished 11th in the 12-team field; O'Fallon won the team title with a total of 6,193 pins, followed by Belleville East (5,894), Herrin (5,754) and Salem (5,639) as the four teams who will be at Cherry Lanes in Rockford for next week's state tournament. Collinsville (5,460), Harrisburg (5,442), Vandalia (5,356), Highland (5,263), Columbia (5,142), Triad (5,007), the Redbirds (4,846) and Waterloo (4,653) all finished below the cut line on the day.

“The girls did not finish their season as they had hoped, but I'm very proud of the girls,” said Redbird coach Dave Meyer. “They worked hard every day as a rebuilding team; we have a lot to look forward to – we're only losing four bowlers from this season.

Cassie Bowman was Alton's top bowler on the day with a six-game total of 1,169; Alex Bergin finished at 1,150, Robi Dublo rolled a total of 916, Sami Dublo had a 859 and Akeia Smith turned in a six-game 752.

Of the individuals who advanced to the sectional, Marquette Catholic's Shelby Jones led the way with a six-game 1,196; Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri turned in a 1,120, Jersey's Samantha Ayers rolled a 1,075, Civic Memorial's Nicole King had a 1,055, Roxana's Olivia Stangler had a 1,043, Carlinville's Kelli Page rolled a 992, Haylee Hallows of Piasa Southwestern turned in a 985, CM's Erin Zobrust had a 944, Metro East Lutheran's Olivia Haulson rolled a 943 and Jersey's Brittany Campbell turned in a 901 on the day.

Belleville East's Abby Gray won the individual title with a 1,329; Collinsville's Hailey Gardner was the last individual qualifyer with a six-game total of 1,268. Other bowlers of note included Highland's Molly Marshall, who had a perfect game in last week's Alton Regional; she finished 29th with a total of 1,138.

