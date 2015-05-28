SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 4A ALTON REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

ALTON 7, QUINCY 6: Katelyn Presley scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch as Alton defeated Quincy 7-6 in the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional semifinals at Alton High Wednesday.

The win put the Redbirds (19-14) into Saturday's final against Edwardsville, who defeated Granite City Tuesday. The game is set for 11 a.m., with the winner advancing to the Normal West Sectional.

The Redbirds had taken a 4-0 lead into the fifth, but the Blue Devils scored six times in the top of the fifth to grab the lead. Undaunted, AHS tied the game in bottom of the fifth before Presley's dash to home in the seventh.

Presley had a RBI in the game; Miranda Hudson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Alton, Savannah Fisher was 3-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored, Bronte Fencel 2-for-4 with a RBI, Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 with a run scored, Alicia Goeway 1-for-2 with a run scored and Shannon Jackson and Taylor Herrin each had hits.

Brittany Roady gave up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out eight in getting the win.

BASEBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA CLASS 2A VANDALIA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

TEUTOPLIS 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: An Austin Hartke two-run homer in the fourth inning was enough to sent Teutopolis to a 3-1 win over Piasa Southwestern in the IHSA Class 2A Vandalia Sectional semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

The Wooden Shoes advanced to meet Belleville Althoff, 5-3 winners over Breese Central, in Saturday's final, which gets under way at noon.

The Piasa Birds' only run came in the second.

Andrew Fry went 2-for-3 for Piasa with a double and a run scored, while Jacob Ritzhaupt was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Alex Baldwin was 2-for-4 and Blake Lawson and Zack Seymour each had hits.

Spencer Heineman took the loss, going all six innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out six.

The Piasa Birds were eliminated with a record of 26-10.





More like this: