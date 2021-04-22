ALTON - Alton High School's final football game at Belleville West has been moved to a 5:30 p.m. start Friday at Belleville West High School, Alton Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced Thursday morning.

Alton is coming off of a 31-16 defeat at Public School Stadium to Belleville West last Friday.

Alton High head football coach Eric Dickerson said his team has regrouped from the defeat and is working hard with its game plan to come up with a final game victory Friday.

"There is no quit in this team," he said. "At no point in any game, they never stop. The kids have played their hearts out."

Alton has battled multiple injuries this season. Star running back Tim Johnson was injured against Belleville West and will not play Friday night. Graham McAfoos, a quarterback, suffered an ankle injury against Belleville East, Dickerson said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Southwestern Conference is stacked this year, Coach Dickerson said with East St. Louis, Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Belleville East and Belleville West with strong teams.

“It has been a crazy year with a lot of injuries,” the coach said. “We have a good group of senior leaders, juniors, sophomores and even some freshmen seeing some playing time.

Coach Dickerson said he is excited about the players coming back for the fall season and after Friday’s game he looks forward to track and field, then beginning preparation for the fall 2021 football season.

Dickerson singled out Damien Jones, a senior, as someone consistent on both offense and defense this year.

“He has barely been off the field,” the coach said. “He sets a good example for the other kids.”

More like this: