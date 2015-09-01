ALTON - Food lovers from all across the region came out between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. enjoy the first Alton Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the Liberty Bank Alton Riverfront Amphitheater.

“Today’s turnout is simply amazing,” Rebecca Ryan, Event Coordinator for the event's sponsor, Sauce Magazine, said, “I am glad that we have so many people travelling from far and wide to see how awesome Alton truly is.”

There were thousands in attendance. Festival attendees had some waits for food for every food truck that participated in the event. The wait was worth it, however, once they received their food from food truck vendors such as Twyford’s Barbeque, Completely Sauced, Sarah’s Cake Shop, Go Gyro Go, Totally Toasted, The Sweet Divine, Zia’s, and many more. Diverse choices like Brazilian cuisine to decadent cupcakes were also available for purchase.

Many attendees grabbed food from one vendor and hopped back in line for another. Once in the new line, they ate their food from the prior truck.

And run out of food they did. Several vendors were forced to close their doors early before the official close of the event due to diminished supplies. Prior to 8 p.m., all of the vendors were completely out of food to serve.

“We would absolutely love to host the festival out here again next year,” Ryan said, “we could probably fit more trucks in, too!”

