ALTON - After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Alton Food Truck Festival is returning to Liberty Bank Amphitheater from 4-8pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021.With over 20 food trucks currently confirmed to participate, Alton’s riverfront will be filled with the tastes and smells of a wide variety of cuisine, including everything from the American classics of Pig On A Wing to the Asian-inspired offerings of Seoul Taco. There will also be plenty of sweet treats to choose from, including returning favorite The Sweet Divine.

Entertainment will be provided on the amphitheater stage by Groovethang. The ultimate party band, Groovethang is known for faithfully reproducing the music of such greats as Earth Wind & Fire, K.C & The Sunshine Band and Prince Steely Dan, to current hits from Katy Perry, Pit Bull, Daft Punk and Maroon 5. Their extensive song list covers the hits from every decade, beginning from the 70's to today.



New to this year’s event will be a wide variety of craft beers offered at various beverage stations. Available on draft will be selections from 4 Hands Brewing, Boulevard Brewing Company, Civil Life Brewing Company, Leinenkugel, and Sierra Nevada. The Alton Amphitheater Commission will be offering a draft beer special during the event – for $9, customers can purchase a 22-ounce aluminum cup filled with their draft choice that will be theirs to keep. After initial purchase, the cups may be refilled with another beer offering for $8.



In addition to the draft beer selections, various other drinks will be available in aluminum bottles. Non-alcoholic beverages, including bottled water, tea, and a variety of sodas will also be available for purchase.



“We are pleased to be bringing this popular event back to Liberty Bank Amphitheater this year,” said Robert Stephan, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “This event has grown with each year, becoming the largest food truck festival in the Midwest outside of Chicago, and we expect this year’s seventh addition to be the largest yet.”



“The Alton Food Truck Festival has proven to be one of the most popular events on the calendar each year,” said Amphitheater Commissioner Michelle Brooks. “This family friendly event is sure to be a huge hit yet again this year.”



“With over 6000 people attending in 2019, the Alton Food Truck Festival continues to be a highlight of the summer for the entire region,” said Amphitheater Commissioner Dale Blachford. “We look forward to welcoming folks back to the Alton riverfront for an afternoon of good food and great music.”



Food trucks currently confirmed for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival are:

Cha Cha Chow

Farmtruck

Go Gyro Go

Seoul Taco

Sedara Sweets*

Doughboys

Burgers STL*

Angie Burger

Waynos

Truck Norris

Scoops & More*

Pig On A Wing

Fire & Ice Cream

Doggie Macs

The Sweet Divine

Essentially Fries

Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill

Vincent Van Donuts

StreetDogz*

Clara B’s*

Pete’s Pops*

Tuk Tuk Thai*

Sugarfire*

*Indicates new truck to event



Gates for the 2021 Alton Food Truck Festival will open at 3:30pm and food trucks will serve from 4-8pm.



For more information, visit http://www.altonriverfrontamphitheater.com/ or find Liberty Bank Amphitheater at Facebook.com/AltonAmphitheater.

