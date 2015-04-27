Alton Mayor Brant Walker today announced the third major event at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for the 2015 season.

“We are excited to partner with Sauce Magazine to launch the inaugural Alton Food Truck Festival at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 29, 2015,” said Mayor Walker. “This event will feature food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. In addition, the amphitheater’s concession team will offer beverages of all types to compliment the food trucks.”

Live music will be showcased on the amphitheater stage with Marquise Knox as the Food Truck Festival’s headliner. Knox is a Blues prodigy and native St. Louisan. Marquise embodies the soul and essence of a veteran bluesman, with his command of guitar and harmonica combining with his energetic showmanship. He has performed with B.B. King, Henry Townsend, Louisiana Red, Robert Lockwood Jr., and Honeyboy Edwards to name a few. Other entertainment to be announced.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is FREE to the general public. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience that includes parking close to the venue and complimentary drink tickets.

“Sauce Magazine created the first food truck events in St. Louis,” explained publisher Allyson Mace. “We were looking for the right opportunity to do an event in Illinois. The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a perfect place for people to gather and enjoy great food and beverages while listening to some of the region’s best music.”

“We are proud to offer this unique event FREE of charge to residents of Alton and the surrounding area. We look forward to welcoming a large crowd to the inaugural event,” said Walker.

This event is FREE to the general public. VIP Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase starting today, April 27, 2015.

