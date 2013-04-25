April 25, 2013, 8:00 A.M. – Here is the morning flood information update from the City of Alton for Thursday, April 25th.

The Mississippi River is cresting at Alton at approximately 30.6 feet according to the National Weather Service. They anticipate the river to slowly drop over the next few days. This prediction takes into account rainfall estimates for the next 24 hours. This level is lower than originally forecasted, but higher than reported recently. Flood stage at Alton is 21 feet.

The Cpl Chris Belchick Expressway has been closed at IL 143. One westbound lane of IL 143 is closed between Lock and Dam Way and Discovery Parkway.

Patrons of the Argosy Casino should use the Henry Street entrance; the entrance off Broadway is closed. Operations at the Argosy are continuing as normal.

No businesses in Alton are currently closed due to flooding.

As a precaution, Riverfront Park and Piasa Park are both closed for public activities.

The Corps of Engineers has an active project to correct underseepage on the Wood River levee. Until a permanent fix is in place, the St. Louis District have an interim operating plan as part of our flood fighting efforts to ensure the levee performs as designed.

Air is being pumped into about 60 relief wells to increase the flow of water through the wells into the ponding area and relieve pressure from the levee. By doing this, the Corps can keep uncontrolled seepage in check and effectively lower the pressure on the levee by the equivalent of about 4 feet.

The Corps also has geotechnical engineers on site around the clock to ensure the levee is performing as designed and watch for any emerging issues throughout this flood event.

City of Alton personnel are monitoring the Mississippi River levels, they will evaluate the situation, and determine the appropriate course of action.

Drivers are again advised not to drive through water covering roads because the condition of the road underneath the water is unknown. Members of the public should keep a safe distance from the flood water when on foot; people should not step into the flood water.

No volunteer opportunities exist at this time.

The City of Alton will provide updates to the media daily at 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. through this week, if not longer. Additional media advisories will be distributed if the situation warrants.

