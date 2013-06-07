Here is the morning flood information update from The City of Alton for Friday, June 7th.

The Mississippi River crested at Alton on Tuesday June 4th, at approximately at 34.38 feet. The River level has decreased since the crest.

The north bound lanes of U.S. 67 have been converted to two-way traffic between MO Route 94 and the Illinois end of the Clark Bridge. Please use extra caution when driving this route and observe posted speed limits.

State Route 100 (The River Road) is closed in Alton. U.S. 67 (Landmarks Blvd) is down to one north bound lane at the River Road; both south bound lanes are open. Expect delays in this area; please consider alternate routes. The right lane of west bound State Route 143 is closed from Lock and Dam Way to the Broadway Connector. State Street at Broadway is also closed.

Riverfront Park is closed. Please stay out of Riverfront Park due to water currents and snakes.

The Feed the Need Concert, sponsored by Senior Services Plus and originally scheduled for June 8th at the Alton Amphitheater, has been moved to Alton Square Mall. The Changes in Latitude-A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet Concert, originally scheduled for June 14th at the Alton Amphitheater, has been rescheduled to August 23rd.

The Argosy Casino is closed and anticipates reopening sometime tomorrow, June 8th. No other businesses in Alton are closed because of flooding as of the printing of this release.

City of Alton personnel are monitoring the Mississippi River levels and will make adjustments to flood fighting strategies accordingly.

Drivers are again advised not to drive through water covering roads because the condition of the road underneath the water is unknown.

No volunteer opportunities exist at this time.

