April 22, 2013, 8:00 A.M. – Here is the morning flood information update from the City of Alton for Monday, April 22nd.

The National Weather Service has revised its Mississippi River level predictions. They anticipate the river to crest at Alton on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 29.8 feet and remain at that level until Thursday, April 25th. This estimate is lower than originally forecasted. Flood stage at Alton is 21 feet.

The Cpl Chris Belchick Expressway has been closed at IL 143. No other streets in Alton are currently closed due to flooding.

City of Alton personnel are monitoring the Mississippi River levels, they will evaluate the situation, and determine the appropriate course of action.

Article continues after sponsor message

No businesses in Alton are currently closed due to flooding.

Drivers are again advised not to drive through water covering roads because the condition of the road underneath the water is unknown.

No volunteer opportunities exist at this time.

The City of Alton will provide updates to the media daily at 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. from now until Tuesday, April 23rd, if not longer. Additional media advisories will be distributed if the situation warrants.

More like this: