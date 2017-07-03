ALTON - Activities for all ages abounded at Alton's Riverfront Park Monday afternoon. Bouncehouses, corn dogs, orange and lemon shakeups and meats on sticks were available for people wanting to party before the fireworks show started Monday evening.

This year, the fireworks will be shot from the Lincoln-Shields Duel shore instead of from the Illinois side of the river as years previous.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the fireworks increased in size from six to eight inches to compensate for the increased distance.

The show is being done by Central States Fireworks, the company has worked with city several years previous. Music for the event will be provided by the Midwest Air Force Band, which is based out of Peoria, Illinois.

More like this:

Jun 27, 2023 - Ten Fireworks Safety Recommendations For Safe Fourth of July

Jun 26, 2023 - Area Fourth Of July Fireworks And Independence Day Celebrations

Jun 29, 2023 - What to Expect at Alton's 4th of July Celebration

Jul 3, 2023 - Alton Celebrates 4th of July with Festival and Fireworks on the Mississippi

Jun 29, 2023 - Family Fun and Free Fireworks Available at Fireworks City

Related Video:

Fireworks on the Mississippi

 