ALTON - Activities for all ages abounded at Alton's Riverfront Park Monday afternoon. Bouncehouses, corn dogs, orange and lemon shakeups and meats on sticks were available for people wanting to party before the fireworks show started Monday evening.

This year, the fireworks will be shot from the Lincoln-Shields Duel shore instead of from the Illinois side of the river as years previous.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the fireworks increased in size from six to eight inches to compensate for the increased distance.

The show is being done by Central States Fireworks, the company has worked with city several years previous. Music for the event will be provided by the Midwest Air Force Band, which is based out of Peoria, Illinois.

