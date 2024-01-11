ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded rapidly to a raging fire in the 2700 block of Grandview on Thursday afternoon, but unfortunately, a victim was within and by the time the fire was under control, the individual could not be saved.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said his firefighters made a “quick hit” on the fire, but unfortunately when they arrived there was what he described as “heavy, heavy fire” coming out of the front side of the building.

“When the firefighters were able to enter in the rear, they found a victim inside,” Fischer said. “It was a very unfortunate incident. Our firefighters did the best they could in the situation.”

The person who called the fire in said there was possibly someone inside the house at the time of the fire and once firefighters were able to enter they could not rescue the victim.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Fischer said the Alton Police Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office have been called to investigate and as of now, no additional information could be released on the matter, Fischer said.

