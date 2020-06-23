Alton Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blazing Pickup Truck Fire Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton firefighters quickly doused a pickup truck fire in an alley at Plum and Broadway in Alton just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Article continues after sponsor message The fire was blazing when firefighters arrived. Thankfully, the fire was extinguished and did not cause any building damage. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip