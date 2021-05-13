ALTON - The City of Alton firefighters are found not only battling fires or other sorts of first responder acts, but each day comb the area near both stations in the community to keep the outside area clean.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said one of the daily chores for the entry level firefighters is to police both firehouses and that involves trash pickup.

Chief Jemison said the firefighter profession is all about community service and does entail everything from emergency calls, fires and even picking up trash.

Chief Jemison encouraged everyone - businesses and community members - to do their part in trash cleanup in their areas of the city.

“I know we have community cleanups a couple times a year, but if people did an area every day, it would help,” he said. “People should care about how things look.”

