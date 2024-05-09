ALTON - The Alton Fire Department had a busy time in the 3 p.m. hour on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, when both a house fire and a car fire call came into the station.

Alton Fire Deputy Chief Matt Fischer said the car fire was in the parking lot at China Buffet in the 2600 block of Homer Adams and the house fire was on Fullerton in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said when firefighters arrived at the China Buffet parking lot, the car was fully engulfed in fire and the East Alton Fire Department was called to assist with Alton firefighters on the scene at Fullerton Avenue.

“The car fire appeared to start in the engine compartment and spread quickly to the cab,” Fischer said. “A police officer and the car owner tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it had spread too quickly.”

Fischer said firefighters were able to get the Fullerton Avenue fire under control in a fairly quick fashion. The fire on Fullerton began in the attic and firefighters contained it to that area, he said.

More like this: