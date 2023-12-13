ALTON - Alton Firefighters Local 1255 members will once again show their giving nature with the Seventh Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The turkey giveaway will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Crisis Food Center at 21 E. Sixth Street in Alton.

"We will have a contactless drive-through-only turkey giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East Fourth and East Sixth Street heading north to make a right on East Sixth Street and pull up in front of our location where we load the trunk," Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson, one of the coordinators of the event and members of Alton Firefighters Local 1255, said.

"We will give one turkey and one bag of sides, per car on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. We ask that everyone follow all safety protocols."

Richardson said the firefighters are again happy to partner with Crisis Food Center, who are donating the side items and went 50/50 with Local 1255 on purchasing the turkeys.

"This is an ongoing relationship between the Local and CFC since the first turkey giveaway in 2017," he said. "Both organizations are committed to helping those in need celebrate with a good holiday meal."

Due to social distancing, there will not be a walk-through, walk-in, or walk-up.

