ALTON - Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will have its Fourth Annual Turkey Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Crisis Food Center at 21 E. Sixth Street in Alton.

“This year will be a little different due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the construction of our new building addition. We will have a contactless drive-through only turkey giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East 4th and East 6th Street heading north to that make a right on East 6th Street and pull up in front of our location where we load the trunk.

"We will give one turkey and one bag of sides, per car on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. We ask that everyone wear a mask for the safety of all parties,” said, Fire Captain Derrick Richardson, a member of Alton Firefighters Local 1255.

“We are happy to partner with Crisis Food Center, which is donating the side items and went 50/50 with the Local on purchasing the turkeys. This is an ongoing relationship between the Local and CFC since the first turkey giveaway in 2017. Both organizations are committed to helping those in need to celebrate with a good holiday meal,” said Richardson.

Please note due to social distancing restrictions there will not be a walk-through or walk-in this year.

