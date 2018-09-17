ALTON - Multiple participants from Local 1255 International Association of Fire Fighters of Illinois participated in the annual Fill The Boot Day Saturday at State and Broadway in Alton. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Many stopped during the morning hours as they passed the intersection and donated to the MDA cause.

Alton firefighter Jake Hartnett, a spokesperson for the group, said this is a fund-raising event the department has done for a long time.

“The firefighters union participants come in on their own time and know it is a good thing and a great tradition," he said.

IAFF and MDA Facts

For more than six decades the International Association of Fire Fighters has stood on the front lines for MDA.

The International Association of Fire Fighters annual Fill The Boot Drive raises funds to send thousands of kids to MDA Summer Camp every year.

