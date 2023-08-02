ALTON - The Alton Fire Department has been busy in recent days with three severe fires in eight days.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer reported the last fire was in the 900 block of College Avenue early Monday. He said when Fire Department officials arrived at the two-story house fire, flames were shooting from all sides of the structure.

He said the firefighters had to take "a defensive approach" to the fire, and East Alton Fire Department was also contacted to bring their aerial truck.

Fischer said he was thankful for the East Alton Fire Department Aerial Truck. He said without it, Alton firefighters may have been at the fire for a lot longer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The home was unoccupied and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate. No cause of the fire has been released.

Last Thursday, Alton firefighters battled another severe blaze in the 900 block of Union Street in Alton. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the structure and the fire eventually went through the roof, which forced firefighters to battle it from the outside.

East Alton again responded with their aerial truck.

Once again, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to investigate. No one was injured in this fire and the home was vacant when the fire call was issued.

Fischer commended the Alton and East Alton firefighters for their diligent efforts with both of these fires and also praised them on how they confronted the hot and humid conditions both nights.

More like this: