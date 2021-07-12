ALTON - Two dogs perished in a fire Monday afternoon that occurred with an air fryer on top of a stove in the 2500 block of Alfaretta Avenue in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said a woman thought the air fryer was unplugged when she left the home, and it still heated up under the microwave and cabinetry and briefly caught fire and distributed considerable smoke throughout the home.

Chief Jemison said the woman came home and attempted to rescue the dogs and the Alton Fire Department was called to the scene and attempted CPR on the dogs, but could not save them. The woman was also treated at the scene. Jemison said there was significant smoke in the house and that caused smoke inhalation with the dogs.

More like this: