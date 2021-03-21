ALTON - Alton firefighters along with East Alton and Godfrey firefighters battled a structure fire around 10:30 p.m Saturday on the corner of Lincoln Street and Danforth Street in Alton.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters had a tough time putting the fire out due to the fire making it into the attic but were able to get the fire under control. The house sustained major smoke and water damage.

Alton Police Department was on hand to help with vehicle traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

