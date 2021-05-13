ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a back porch on fire Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m at the corner of Mayfield Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the back porch was on fire and it had spread to the house. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down in quick fashion and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.

East Alton Fire Department was called for mutual aid to assist Alton while they battled the fire.

No injuries were reported.

More like this:

Jan 11, 2024 - Alton Firefighters Respond Quickly To Battle Heavy Fire On Grandview, But Victim Inside Cannot Be Rescued

Jan 2, 2024 - Alton Police Chief Provides More Details About New Year's Day Blaze

Jan 12, 2024 - Coroner Identifies Alton Area Woman Who Lost Her Life In Blaze

Jan 4, 2024 - Madison County State's Attorney Files Aggravated Arson Charge After Alton Fire

Dec 13, 2023 - Aldi Reopens After Leak On Tuesday Afternoon

Related Video:

Fire Safety Week Open House at the Alton Fire Department

Captain Jake Ringering Funeral Procession (Rooftop View)

 