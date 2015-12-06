ALTON - Some quick response by the Alton Fire Department helped preserve a home and neighbor’s homes over night on Friday to Saturday in the 2400 block of Main Street in Alton.

After the call, firefighters rushed to the scene and went immediately into action and within 15 minutes had the fire extinguished saving the home.

The other positve was a 24-year-old woman upstairs bravely walked through and around the fire to get to safety with a 62-year-old who was also in the home downstairs, Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said.

The East Alton Fire Department was called to the scene for backup and four other firefighters also reported in case something else happened during this difficult time for the group.

“The fire started on the second floor of a one and a half story home,” Sebold said. “The fire started in the bedroom and we think it started with some extension cords plugged into multi power strip outlet. The woman was lucky to get to safety and get out. It was a pretty good volume of fire.”

Sebold said the residents in the home are lucky that the home is completely repairable with minimal structural damage.

Some of the furniture and other items downstairs were covered with tarps by the firefighters. The floor rafters and wall studs encountered minimal damage thanks to the precise effort of the Alton fire team.

Sebold said people should be mindful that inexpensive extension cords can be dangerous this time of year, along with live Christmas trees. If the live trees aren’t watered, because of the heat inside, they quickly dry out and become easily flammable, Sebold said.

The Alton Fire Chief contacted the American Red Cross, who immediately made touch with the people in the home to see how they could assist.

“We wanted to get the process started with the Red Cross,” Sebold said.

