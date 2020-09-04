ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person who struck a tree at 20th Street and Blair in Alton at 8:05 a.m. on Friday.

Once the fire department rescue team arrived they were able to revive the person and quickly transport them to a local hospital.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said the person was "conscious and alert" after being transported to the hospital and may have had a medical issue that contributed to the accident.

