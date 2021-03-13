Alton Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire On Saturday Morning
ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around 7:30 a.m Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Muny Vista Drive in Alton.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered light smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters located the fire and were able to put out the fire quickly.
Damage could be seen in the garage and up the side of the structure. Firefighters did two interior searches for victims. It appeared nobody was at home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
