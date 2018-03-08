Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Alton.

Battalion Chief Dave Eichen said the department received the call after the fire broke out during exterior home repairs.

While working on the exterior of the home to remove paint the residents attempted to heat the paint with a type of blowtorch to ease removal which resulted in a fire starting underneath the siding of the home, Eichen said.

Although a resident of the home was inside when the fire started, Eichen said everyone, including a couple of pets, was able to safely evacuate and didn't require medical attention.

Eichen said although the fire was extinguished, the department was keeping an eye on things with thermal cameras to ensure the fire didn't reignite and spread.

