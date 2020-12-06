Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Coronado in Alton on Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they reported that they had light smoke coming from the house. Firefighters made entry and located the fire in the basement and were able to extinguish the fire fast without much damage.

Residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the house without injuries. Fire officials said the preliminary investigation revealed it started in the basement and was most likely an electrical issue.

