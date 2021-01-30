ALTON - Alton Fire Department, along with the Alton Police Department, responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 3200 block of Brown Street around 9 p.m Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree and some power lines. The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Arch Medical Helicopter transported the victim to a St. Louis hospital from an Alton hospital. It is unknown how serious the injuries were.

Alton Police Department is handling the accident.

