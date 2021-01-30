Victim Airlifted: Alton Fire Department Responds To A Vehicle That Struck Tree Crash Friday Night
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - Alton Fire Department, along with the Alton Police Department, responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 3200 block of Brown Street around 9 p.m Friday.
When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree and some power lines. The vehicle sustained heavy damage.
Arch Medical Helicopter transported the victim to a St. Louis hospital from an Alton hospital. It is unknown how serious the injuries were.
Alton Police Department is handling the accident.
More like this: