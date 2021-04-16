ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a car fire on Landmarks Boulevard and West Broadway in Alton close to the Argosy Casino Friday around 11 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived the fire had been put out and just some smoke was seen coming from the hood of the vehicle. Firefighters pulled a line from the firetruck and sprayed some water on the engine to make sure the fire was totally out.

Traffic was congested in the area while worked to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

