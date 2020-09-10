ALTON - Alton Fire Department performed a rescue of a man off in a ravine at 20th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Alton around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said an Illinois American Water worker slipped on the hillside while inspecting that area and suffered a leg injury.

“We brought him underneath the road through a culvert and used chain saws to cut a path up the other side and brought him up through there,” Sweetman said of the rescue. “He does have non-life threatening injuries and does have a leg injury, but I don’t know to what extent.”

Alton firefighters also used a tagline to assist with steadying the backboard in the rescue attempt up the hillside.

Traffic on Martin Luther King Boulevard was blocked by the Alton Police Department during the rescue.



More like this: