ALTON - National Fire Prevention Week is October 4-10 and this year’s theme is Hear the Beep Where You Sleep, Have a Working Smoke Alarm in Every Bedroom. Annually, over half of all fire deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms.

The Alton Fire Department encourages our citizens not only to change their smoke alarm batteries when they change their clocks, but also to test their smoke alarms monthly. Additionally, smoke alarms that are over 10 years old should be replaced. The Alton Fire Department is pleased to announce that it will be holding its annual Fire Safety Week Open House on Sunday October 4, 2015 from 12pm-4pm at Alton Fire House #1 located at 333 E. 20th St.

The open house will have activities including the childrens fire safety trailer, Sparky the Fire Dog, fire extinguisher training for adults, and free hot dogs and chili.

We will have 2 feature demonstrations. At 1pm we will perform a rope rescue demonstration using the ladder truck and at 2pm we will have a “Live” Fire demonstration. Please stop by and enjoy a free and informative event.

