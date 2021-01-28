ALTON - The Alton Fire Department, through the American Red Cross, has free smoke detectors available for Alton residents.

Smoke detectors are limited to four per household and will be installed by the Alton Fire Department, free of charge.

Installation of the smoke detectors will be done by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please contact Captain Brian Evans at 618-463-3565 or via email at bevans@cityofaltonil.com.

Supplies may be limited.

