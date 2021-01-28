ALTON - The Alton Fire Department, through the American Red Cross, has free smoke detectors available for Alton residents.

Smoke detectors are limited to four per household and will be installed by the Alton Fire Department, free of charge.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Installation of the smoke detectors will be done by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please contact Captain Brian Evans at 618-463-3565 or via email at bevans@cityofaltonil.com.

Supplies may be limited.

More like this:

Aug 28, 2023 - Edwardsville Fire, Others, Battle House Fire That Appear To Start On or Near Battery-Powered Motorcycle

Jun 14, 2023 - Alton City Council Approves Pay Raises, Solar Installations, Several Other Items

Jun 12, 2023 - Alton Committee Approves Pay Raises, Solar Installations, More

Today - Stay Alert, Be Prepared For Increased Risk Of Farm Fires During Harvest

 