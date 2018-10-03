ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department received a call of smoke showing Wednesday afternoon to the 1500 block of Central Avenue around 2 p.m. and quickly had the area in check.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The fire department reported the smoke apparently came from a small fan on fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

The family was out of the home in quick fashion and no one was hurt in the incident.

Shortly after this call, the Alton Fire Department was called after smoke was apparently witnessed in a gutter in the 1600 block of Seminary, but that situation was also quickly diminished.

More like this:

Mar 9, 2024 - Spring Forward, Stay Safe: Red Cross Urges Smoke Alarm Checks

Mar 11, 2024 - Intense Early Morning Fire Strikes South Pence Street Residence

Mar 8, 2024 - OSFM Reminds Illinoisans to Test, Inspect, and Replace Broken or Expired Smoke/CO Alarms

Feb 28, 2024 - Historic Turner Hall in Alton Engulfed by Massive Fire

Jan 12, 2024 - Coroner Identifies Alton Area Woman Who Lost Her Life In Blaze

 