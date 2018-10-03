ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department received a call of smoke showing Wednesday afternoon to the 1500 block of Central Avenue around 2 p.m. and quickly had the area in check.

The fire department reported the smoke apparently came from a small fan on fire.

The family was out of the home in quick fashion and no one was hurt in the incident.

Shortly after this call, the Alton Fire Department was called after smoke was apparently witnessed in a gutter in the 1600 block of Seminary, but that situation was also quickly diminished.

