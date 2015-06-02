The Alton Fire Department will be equipped with a nearly new 1999 Spartan/LTI ’93 with only 29,000 miles.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold and Deputy Chief Mark Harris are in the process of driving the truck home to the city, Chief Sebold reported on Monday night.

The truck was purchased for $160,000 by the city from Manhasset-Lakeville, N.Y., Fire Department. The city will sell its present Ladder Truck to offset the costs, Sebold said.

“If this truck was purchased today, it would be $1.1 million,” Sebold said.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department placed 2014 Tower Ladder 8720 Fire Truck into service on May 19, opening the availability to sell this truck, its Facebook page said. Manhasset-Lakeville has a volunteer fire department.

The new apparatus replaced the 1999 Spartan/LTI Fire Truck for Manhasset-Lakeville. Scott Garrigan was elected chief of the department for Manhasset-Lakeville on April 16, its public blog reports.

