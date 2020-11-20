ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a stolen truck fire that spread to brush over a few acres off Joesting Avenue in Alton on Friday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The fire destroyed the vehicle, which was reported stolen last night. The fire burned up a hill and Alton Fire Department members extinguished it in rapid fashion.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department had to lay around 700 feet of hose to reach the fire because the truck was deep in the woods and the fire truck wouldn't fit on the path.

More like this:

4 days ago - Local, State, and Federal Agencies Wrap Up Emergency Response To Anhydrous Amonia Leak

Aug 2, 2023 - Alton Firefighters Have Busy Week With Multiple Serious Blazes

Sep 25, 2023 - Edwardsville Police, Fire Departments Schedule Community Events

Yesterday - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Yesterday - Alton Fire Chief Confirms Fatality In Sunset Blaze

Related Video:

Truck Fire

Fire Safety Week Open House at the Alton Fire Department

 