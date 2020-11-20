ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a stolen truck fire that spread to brush over a few acres off Joesting Avenue in Alton on Friday afternoon.

The fire destroyed the vehicle, which was reported stolen last night. The fire burned up a hill and Alton Fire Department members extinguished it in rapid fashion.

The Alton Fire Department had to lay around 700 feet of hose to reach the fire because the truck was deep in the woods and the fire truck wouldn't fit on the path.

