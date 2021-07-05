ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Brown street Monday just after midnight.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed fire coming out of a window along with heavy smoke. A box alarm was called which brought East Alton to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion. It is unknown at this time what caused the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The homeowners were outside when firefighters arrived.

