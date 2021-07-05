Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Brown street Monday just after midnight.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed fire coming out of a window along with heavy smoke. A box alarm was called which brought East Alton to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion. It is unknown at this time what caused the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The homeowners were outside when firefighters arrived.

More like this:

Mar 11, 2024 - Intense Early Morning Fire Strikes South Pence Street Residence

Feb 28, 2024 - Historic Turner Hall in Alton Engulfed by Massive Fire

Jan 31, 2024 - State Fire Marshal's Office Called In: Alton Firefighters Get "Great Hit" To Stop Serious Blaze On Central

Feb 29, 2024 - Turner Hall Demolition: A Necessary Move for Public Safety

Feb 29, 2024 - Overnight Demolition Clears Alton's Historic Turner Building Post-Blaze

Related Video:

Fire Safety Week Open House at the Alton Fire Department

 